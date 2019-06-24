Man attempts suicide in Vidhana Soudha

A 43-year-old man attempted suicide by slashing his throat and wrist with a sharp object at one of the washrooms in Vidhana soudha on Monday noon.

The victim, identified as Revanna Kumar, is working as assistant librarian at Anoor village Panchayath in Chintamani taluk on a contract basis.

The police found an ID card on him along with an application requesting the ministers concerned to fix the minimum wages.

Revanna sustained cut injuries to his wrist and neck, and was found lying inside a toilet on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha. His screams drew attention of others who were using the toilet who rushed to his help and informed the police security personnel present there.

Kumar was taken to Bowring Hospital where he is said to be out of danger. The police are inspecting the washroom to trace the sharp object that he had used to slash his throat and wrist.

Revanna had come to city two days ago with his family to meet a concerned minister and submit his requisition. However, its yet to be ascertained whether he met the ministers concerned, a senior police officer said, adding that the exact reason for attempting suicide inside Vidhana Soudha is yet to be ascertained.

The Vidhana Soudha police are investigating further.