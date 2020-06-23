Man killed, sister, brother-in-law hurt in road accident

A motorcyclist was killed while his sister and brother-in-law sustained severe injuries after a cement mixture container truck knocked down their bike in Nelamangala on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, police said.

Doddaballapura resident Naveen, 22, was riding on a two-wheeler with his sister and brother-in-law Bharatesh. Naveen had picked up his sister Nagaveni from Kyatsandra, near Tumakuru, and was returning home. Around 4.30 pm, as they passing by Lakkuru village towards Dobbspet, the container truck rear-ended his motorcycle. While Naveen came under the truck, Nagaveni and Bharatesh were tossed up in the air, and fell on the left side of the road. Naveen died instantly while Nagaveni and Bharatesh sustained grievous injuries. Eyewitnesses took them to hospital where they are responding to treatment.

Nelamangala traffic police rushed to the spot and seized the truck whose driver had escaped by then. A police officer said none of the riders was wearing a helmet. The accident caused a massive traffic jam for sometime on Tumakuru Road (National Highway 4).