Muggers caught minutes after robbing two mobile phones

Vigilant policemen caught three muggers within minutes of them robbing valuables from three youths after attacking them with lethal weapons.

The arrested men have been identified as Arbaz Baig (26), Syed Shabaz (26) and Fazal Khan (25).

Ajay Ghosh (18), a resident of Shivajinagar’s Veerapalli Street, has lodged a complaint in which he said three scooter-borne men attacked him and his friends with dangerous weapons and took away two mobile phones around 1 am on Sunday.

Ghosh and his friends Nayeem Khan and Maheed were standing outside their room after they returned from dinner at a paying guest accommodation on St John’s Road.

The three suspects came on a scooter, bearing registration number KA-01-HB-8851, threatened to kill them with a dagger and asked them to hand over their valuables. When Ghosh refused, one of the men hit his hand and snatched his mobile phone. They later attacked Nayeem, took his mobile phone and escaped.

The youth called the police, following which a message was passed on to the closest Hoysala patrol car that nabbed the muggers just as they were escaping.

Ghosh underwent treatment at KC General Hospital and filed a complaint on Sunday. The trio was booked for robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.