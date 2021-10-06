Muggers ride off with delivery boy's scooter

Two muggers robbed the scooter of a food delivery boy at the KEB junction in HBR Layout, East Bengaluru, last week.

Masum Uddin, an Assam native residing in Kalyannagar, told the police he had picked up a takeaway from a restaurant in Shivajinagar and was on his way to Govindapura to deliver it at 11.45 pm on September 29 when two men waylaid him. They threatened him with a machete and a knife, and demanded money.

When the delivery boy said he did not have money, the duo pushed him from his scooter and rode it off. The scooter is worth Rs 85,000.

Govindapura police have taken up a case of robbery and are making efforts to arrest the miscreants.

Masum Uddin came to Bengaluru two years ago in search of a job and found work with an online delivery firm. He bought the scooter for delivery work.

Recently, four bike-borne men robbed a gold chain and a mobile phone from a sales executive of a private firm at a desolate spot in Maruthinagar near Yelahanka during daytime. The executive was returning home on his bike from RT Nagar.

