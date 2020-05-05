Murder suspect caught after cop shoots him in leg

Police opened fire to catch a 19-year-old man who was on the run after allegedly murdering a history-sheeter.

KG Halli police inspector Ajay Sarathi shot Andrew alias Sanjay in the leg after he resisted arrest, threw chilli powder at the cops and attacked police constable Srinivas Murthy. The encounter occurred at Lidkar Colony near KG Halli, East Bengaluru, in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Police said Andrew, a resident of Bagalur Layout, was on the run after murdering a fellow history-sheeter named Bijju alias Mariya Dileep, 39, with the help of six of his associates on Saturday night. Bijju faced murder and attempted murder charges.

According to police, Andrew had vowed to take revenge for the murder of his paternal uncle Daniel in 2013 and was certain that Bijju was behind it. He formed a gang and waylaid Bijju in Bagalur Layout around 8.30 pm on Saturday. The gang picked an argument with him over a petty issue and eventually attacked him with machetes and daggers before fleeing the spot. KG Halli received a tip that Andrew was hiding in Lidkar Colony, and went looking for him. Besides inspector Sarathi, the team consisted of sub-inspector Rajesh, assistant sub-inspector Khaja, constables Dinesh Shetty, Srinivas Murthy and others.

They spotted Andrew near the railway track. Upon seeing the cops, Andrew allegedly chilli powder at them and attacked Murthy. Sarathi fired in the air and asked Andrew to surrender. But he allegedly ignored the warning. Sarathi then shot him in the left leg, incapacitating him.

Andrew is being treated for the gunshot injury and is said to be out of danger. The murder was his first offence, police said. They also arrested Andrew’s associate Velu, 20, and are hunting for others.