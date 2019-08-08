New BDA chief orders biometric attendance, CCTV cams

The newly appointed commissioner of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Dr GC Prakash made a surprise visit to all the departments on Wednesday and chastised officials for coming late.

The commissioner who took charge on Tuesday vowed to bring greater transparency to the agency.

Following his surprise visit on Wednesday, the commissioner ordered for biometric attendance. “We want to keep a tab on those negligent at work. The officials must take their work hour seriously,” he told media persons.

To ensure a broker-free environment, the new commissioner said CCTV cameras will be installed across the office. “We’ve to get rid of the middlemen. The whole office will be kept in CCTV surveillance. There’s also a complaint that the officials are not friendly with people. I’ll also be working to make the office more friendly towards farmers and people,” he added.