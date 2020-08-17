NGT asks Karnataka govt to expedite restoration work of lakes in Bengaluru

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Karnataka Government to complete the remaining works of restoration of Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes in Bengaluru at the earliest and asked the Justice Santosh Hegde headed Monitoring Committee to review the works.

While asking the Committee to monitor the steps taken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) or other departments for rejuvanation of water bodies, the NGT also asked the panel to submit a report by January 15, 2021 about status of works as on 31 December 2020.

The NGT also asked the Karnataka Chief Secretary to submit a consolidated report covering the steps taken by all the concerned Departments.

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed this order while hearing petitions regarding remedial action for restoration of Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes at Bangalore, including preventing discharge and dumping of pollutants, removing encroachments from catchment area and other steps for restoration.

On Amicus Curiae Panjwani note submitting that BWSSB has failed to undertake the work earnestly which calls for invoking performance guarantee and fixing responsibility of the individuals, the Bench asked the monitoring commitee to look into it.

The Tribunal suggested to take up more sampling of de-silted debris/sludge at appropriate representative locations for comprehensive database and disposal protocol may be finalized in consultation with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This will avoid unnecessary delay and cost, the Tribunal said.

Earlier while passing order in December 2019, the Tribunal set September 30 2020 as deadline for execution of projects for setting up of STPs and laying of sewerage network and deadline may not be extended. If the works remains incomplete even till September 30, compensation will be liable to be paid at Rs. 10 lakh per STP per month which may be liable to recovered from the erring officers, apart from adverse entries in their service records and other

adverse action.

The tribuna also said that Bangaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) must ensure that no sewage effluent is discharged into the lakes and till setting up of STPs, interim remediation must be done forthwith. Any default in this regard will result in requirement to pay compensation of Rs. 5 lakh per month per inlet into the lakes from 1 February 2020.