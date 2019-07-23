NS Hema memorial fund

The Association of People with Disability (APD), which gives the N S Hema Award for Outstanding NGO in the disability sector, is seeking to set up a memorial fund to finance the awards.

The annual award was instituted as a tribute to disability activist N S Hema, a founding member of the APD, with the aim of spreading the mission which she started half a century ago.

The award, which carries a purse of Rs 1 lakh and a citation, will go to one NGO doing transformative work in the field of disability. In the last two years, the awards call was restricted only to Karnataka. This year, it was open to the five South Indian states and union territories.

The APD is now proposing to set up the N S Hema Memorial Fund of Rs 50 lakh, the interest of which will go towards the awards. For details, e-mail to daniel@apd-india.org or call 9035655424.