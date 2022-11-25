Online gallery during this year's Chitra Santhe

The Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath’s (CKP) annual Chitra Santhe will be held on January 8.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, CKP acting president Dr B L Shankar said that there will be an online gallery portal for national and international artists to showcase their artwork. Mysore and Tanjore Traditional paintings, Rajasthani, and Madhubani-style creations along with several other contemporary artworks in numerous forms shall be displayed at the annual event.

“We are expecting around four lakh visitors. To ensure safety and security of visitors, we will install CCTV cameras. Several police officials as well as private security guards will be deployed in designated areas. The officials are setting up stalls for differently-abled as well as senior citizens on the premises of Chitrakala Parishath. Parking facilities shall be provided at Bharath Sevadal premises,”Dr Shankar said.

Several artists from across the country and leading cartoonists are expected to participate at the santhe, which will be held under the banner, ‘An artwork for each home’.

The authorities of CKP are instituting an award in the name of Prof M S Nanjunda Rao, the founder secretary. It comes with a cash prize of one lakh along with a citation.

Four awards in the names of H K Kejriwal, M Aryamurthy, D Devraj Urs, and Y Subramanyaraju will also be given away. These awards carry cash prize of 50,000 each along with a citation.