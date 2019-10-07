Police shoot criminals who attacked to escape arrest

The police shot at a rowdy and an associate who attacked them during an escape attempt. The criminals are wanted in several cases.

Following the shooting, Vijay alias Viji, a rowdy from Nandini Layout police station limits, and Hanumantha alias Mori Hani, a habitual offender from the same jurisdiction, were admitted to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

DCP (North) N Shashikumar said the duo was involved in burglary, chain snatching and vehicle theft cases. “Vijay and Hanumantha were taken in for questioning and, during interrogation, we learnt that they were involved in various criminal activities,” Shashikumar said.

Vijay and Hanumantha were ready to show the police the stolen valuables they had hidden. So, a team headed by Inspector B S Yashwanth and other staff took them to the Outer Ring Road near Nandini Layout.

On reaching the spot, the accused attacked the constables in a bid to escape. Yashwanth fired in the air and warned them to surrender, but the duo hurled stones at the policemen. Yashwanth shot them in the leg in self defence.