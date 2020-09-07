Private bus ploughs into passengers at BMTC bus stop; one dead, 5 hurt

A private bus ploughed into passengers waiting at a BMTC bus shelter in northern Bengaluru on Sunday evening, killing one and injuring five.

The accident occurred at 8th Mile stop near Hesaraghatta Cross on Tumakuru Road.

The dead man has been identified as Jnanappa, a native of Lingasugur in Raichur district, while the names of those injured are yet to be

ascertained by the traffic police.

Police said the incident happened at 7 pm. The bus belongs to National Travels, owned by the brother of MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. Devaraj, 38, who drove the bus, first hit a motorist and then the BMTC bus shelter.

Dr Sowmyalatha S K, deputy commissioner of police (traffic-West) said the bus bearing registration number KA 01 AG 353 crashed into the bus shelter after hitting a two-wheeler.

It hit five people waiting for the BMTC bus. The deceased was crushed between the bus and the shelter. Rescue workers cut through the bus and removed the body.

Police detained the bus driver Devaraj and have taken up a case against him at the Peenya traffic police station.

Further investigations

are underway. The bus was attached to Volvo to ferry the employees from their homes to the workplace, police said.