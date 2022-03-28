Puneeth's statue unveiled at BBMP headquarters

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the bust of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on the BBMP premises on Sunday. During the occasion, 12 individuals were honoured for their achievements in various fields.

Puneeth’s wife Ashwini and his brother Raghavendra Rajkumar were also present.

The statue is just a few steps away from the Glass House, which is named after Puneeth’s father and legendary actor and singer Dr Rajkumar.

