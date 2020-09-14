Ragini, Sanjjanaa, 4 others likely to be sent to jail on September 14

The police custody of Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani and four others arrested in the Sandalwood drugs scandal will end on Monday.

While police will customarily ask for an extension in their custodial interrogation, the court is likely to remand them in judicial custody and send them to the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.

The other four are Sanjjanaa’s friend Rahul Thonse, suspected drug peddlers Niyaz and Loum Pepper Samba, and Prashanth Ranka, who allegedly supplied drugs to big parties. Police questioned them all on Sunday about drug parties.

Other suspects, Viren Khanna, Pratheek Shetty, Aditya Agarwal, Vaibhav Jain, are still in police custody and will be questioned on Monday, too.