Raj Bhavan gates open to the public this I-Day, too

Buoyed by the public response last year, the Karnataka Raj Bhavan has thrown open its gates for the public this Independence day as well.

According to a statement, starting August 17 the Raj Bhavan will be open for public viewing till August 30.

During the 14-day period, the public can register online by giving full particulars including Aadhaar number, mobile number and e-mail address along with the day they wish to visit the Raj Bhavan.

Based on availability, slots will be allotted. Passes may be collected on the day of the visit.

The pass holders will be taken around the Raj Bhavan from the Glass House to the Banquet Hall by specially trained guides. The guides will explain the salient features and cultural importance of the place.

At the end of the guided tour, visitors can take photographs in front of the heritage building.

This time, officials will be distributing sweets to the visitors at the end of the visit.