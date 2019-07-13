Rally to create awareness on vector-borne diseases

In the aftermath of a rise in the number of vector-borne diseases, the BBMP on Friday held an awareness programme against dengue and chikungunya.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, who flagged of the awareness rally, said it was important for the public to join hands with officials to check such diseases. The participation of schoolchildren is crucial in spreading awareness, she said.

She said Asha health officials in the BBMP, as well as Asha workers, were conducting ward-level events about the contagious diseases. Pamphlets were being distributed to every house, too, she said.

Placards with information about the health risks caused by stagnant water in air coolers, tanks, flower pots and buckets were seen during the rally.