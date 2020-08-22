Review celebration of holidays: Prof Doreswamy

Prof M R Doreswamy, adviser to the Government of Karnataka (education reforms), called for a critical review of the ways that special holidays are celebrated in educational institutions.

He suggested curative measures to bring back the moral component to fulfill individual and institutional social responsibilities.

In a communication to the media, he stated: “To inject meaning into the celebration of public holidays, one basic requirement is to first bring all major stakeholders in the government, institution and the students on the same page. The government as a regulatory stakeholder should provide guidelines, specifying the procedures for celebrating special holidays.” \

“The National Education Policy 2020 also lays emphasis on inculcating moral and ethical values as a significant component of holistic education.”