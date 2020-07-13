Safeguard civic workers,NGO urges govt

A women’s group has urged the government to shield pourakarmikas on the frontline of the fight against Covid-19.

The All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane has asked for free health checks and PPE kits to check the spread of coronavirus among the sanitation workers. The organisation said the civic workers are at risk of contracting the disease as they handle discarded PPE kits like masks and gloves.

Noting that Covid-19 was traced in 23 of 94 workers subjected to random tests, the organisation said the government should provide masks, face shields, gloves, and sanitisers regularly to the workers.

"Provide free health checkups to workers and their families. Provide free treatment to those who test positive and give full payment during the treatment period," it said, adding that workers should get basic facilities, including access to drinking water, food, and washroom facilities.