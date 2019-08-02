Sandalwood tree smuggled from wood science institute

In yet another incident, a gang of miscreants chopped a fully grown sandalwood tree at the premise of the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) in Malleswaram 18th Cross and escaped in a vehicle on Tuesday night.

The police are yet to trace the accused. The issue has become a serious concern as, despite tight security, such incidents are often happening on the campus.

Dr Chandrashekar KT, estate officer has filed a complaint with the Sadashivanagar police.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after security guard Alauddin and Mahesh noticed that the tree was chopped and taken out of the campus, the officer said.

The police are questioning the staff and guards and are verifying the CCTV camera footage.

It may be recalled that on March 2015, smugglers had chopped a 20 feet tall sandalwood tree and loaded it to the truck parked outside the compound and fled. The police are yet to arrest the accused in this case.

Even though the campus is under the high-security zone, still such incidents are repeating.