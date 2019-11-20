School gets notice for functioning without permission

The Department of Public Instruction issued a notice to Little Kidz, a pre-school in Laggere in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, for operating without permission.

The move comes after Deccan Herald on Wednesday reported the news: ‘Karnataka minister under fire for inaugurating illegal school’. The block education officer issued the notice to the school management, with a warning that a criminal case will be filed for running a school without permission.







The notice, a copy of which is available with DH, reads: “Under the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, Section 32, it is a criminal offence to run a school without taking permission from the authorities concerned, and it will also be termed as illegal. With this notice, we are warning you of filing a criminal case, if the illegal functioning of the school is not stopped.”

The DH report noted that state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar inaugurated the school — belonging to a BJP youth wing president of his Assembly constituency, despite the school’s illegal status.

The minister later told DH that he was not aware of the issue and the law would take its own course. A social activist had filed a complaint with the department about the illegally functioning school.