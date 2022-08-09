Schools switch to online classes after outbreak of Hand-Foot-Mouth infection

Some city schools have switched to online classes for pre-primary sections following increasing incidents of Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease (HFMD) among younger children.

Also, the chilly weather and rains have forced children to stay away from schools, following which the schools have issued circulars to parents that they are switching to online and hybrid modes of teaching.

“It has been noted that due to the spreading of viral fever and other skin infection/allergies, which includes HFMD among children, there are many children who have been absent from school for two weeks. To ensure that all students are safe from the spread of infections, the management has decided to keep the school closed till August 21,” a circular issued by one pre-school chain in Bengaluru stated.

The circular further stated, “We do not want the academics of the students to be hampered, hence we will continue with online classes.”

Speaking to DH, Orchids The International School, Mysuru Road, principal Nagaveni T Reddy said they have given an option for parents to opt for online classes. She even pointed at the significant drop in attendance.

“There is a significant drop in the attendance of students for the last 15 days due to an increase in the number of students falling sick. We are issuing circulars regularly to parents asking them not to send students to schools in case of any symptoms of cold, cough and HFMD,” she added.

“Every day, we are seeing a total of 8 to 10 cases,” Dr Harish Kumar, Consultant, Pediatrics and Pediatric Intensive Care at Aster CMI Hospital, said. “HFMD is a mild form of a viral disease, usually self-limiting. Medications are given to reduce symptoms and give comfort to the patient,” he said, advising children to avoid school during the initial days.

“It is recommended for children to avoid school during the initial two to three days as it is a communicable viral infection. Once new skin rashes stop, the child can go to school. Some of the symptoms are fever, sore throat, irritability and loss of appetite,” he added.