Separate agency may run all govt hospitals in Bengaluru

A proposal to set up a separate directorate to run all government hospitals in Bengaluru was intensely discussed by the state government's Covid task force on Saturday. At the end, the task force resolved to seek expert opinion before taking a decision.

Referring to medical care in the city, which is becoming unaffordable for poor and middle-class citizens, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan is said to have stressed the need to provide quality and affordable healthcare to all sections of society.

"Super-speciality hospitals such as Victoria, Bowring and KC General are treating patients beyond their capacity. Private hospitals are expensive and inaccessible to many,” he reportedly said.

The task force was formed earlier this month and its brief is to suggest measures to the government to contain the pandemic. Ashwath Narayan heads it.

Also read: Steroids, diabetes main causes of black fungal infections in Covid patients

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar agreed that Bengaluru needs a separate system.

A senior officer who attended the meeting gave the participants an overview of the healthcare facilities in the city. Some government hospitals are run by the Medical Education Department while others are controlled by the Health Department or the BBMP.

"There is no coordination or cooperation among them. We discussed the need to bring all these hospitals under a separate directorate,” the official said.

Also read: Overall Covid-19 situation stabilising in India: Centre

Dr Ashwath Narayan said: "Since the BBMP is engaged in civic works, it cannot pay adequate attention to healthcare management. We will appoint a committee to look into administrative and technical aspects of setting up a separate agency for running all government hospitals," he said.

Private sector monopoly

The task force also discussed ways to break the monopoly of the private healthcare sector. It proposed opening a 100-bed hi-tech hospital in each of the city's 28 assembly constituencies and a super-speciality hospital for every four assembly constituencies.