Special train to Kerala 

The South Western Railway will run a special train to Kochuveli on Thursday night and a return trip on Friday evening to help passengers stranded by the ongoing strike by the interstate bus operators.

KSR Bengaluru - Kochuveli Express Special (train number 06529 ) will depart Bengaluru at 11.30 pm on Thursday and arrive at Kochuveli at 4.15 pm next day.

Enroute, the train will stop at Bengaluru Cantonment, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chengannur, and Kollam.

In the return direction, Kochuveli - Krishnarajapuram Express Special (train number 06530) will depart Kochuveli at 6.05 pm on Friday and reach Krishnarajapuram at 10.50 am next day.

The train Composition will have Sixteen Second Class Sleeper coaches, TWO General second class coaches and TWO Luggage-cum-Brakevan.