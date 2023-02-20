Speed trial on Carmelaram-Heelalige 2nd rail line on February 20

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (Southern Circle) will conduct speed trials on the newly laid double line between Carmelaram and Heelalige on Monday.

During the trial, trains will be run at speeds of 120 km per hour or more while regular train services will be introduced subsequently.

The 10.5-km Carmelaram-Heelalige line is part of the 48-km Baiyappanahalli-Hosur line, which Railway Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd is doubling at a cost of Rs 498.73 crore. The second railway track between Carmelaram and Heelalige will help speed up train movements between Bengaluru and Hosur. Trains that link Bengaluru with Kerala and Tamil Nadu won’t have to wait at Bellandur or Heelalige.

K-RIDE has asked the public not to trespass on the railway line and warned of prosecuting the violators.

The sections between Baiyappanahalli and Carmelaram and Heelalige and Hosur are expected to be commissioned by March 2024.