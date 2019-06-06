Teach kids green lessons: Guv

Children should be taught how to protect environment which would empower them to prevent pollution, Governor Vajubhai Vala said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the 'Namma Kasa Namma Javabdari' event jointly organised by the BBMP and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board at the Raj Bhavan.

“If girls and boys are taught to protect the environment, they’ll prevent their parents from dumping waste near their houses. Pollution control should be our priority in the current year,” Governor Vala said.

Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said the success of the new composting project will bring about a revolution in the city.