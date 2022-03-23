Teen injured in Pavagada bus accident paralysed

Teen injured in Pavagada bus accident paralysed from neck down 

The youth has been admitted to the state-run Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC), Victoria Hospital campus

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS,
  Mar 23 2022, 00:37 ist
  updated: Mar 23 2022, 05:11 ist
Representative imagee. Credit: iStock Images

An 18-year-old caught in the Pavagada bus accident has been rendered quadriplegic, a condition in which the person is paralysed neck down.

The person has been admitted to the state-run Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC), Victoria Hospital campus.

A quadriplegic person loses the ability to use both hands, legs and trunk.

Dr Deepak S, special officer at TECC, said, “The young man has suffered a cervical spine injury and is suffering from quadriplegia. It is early to say as it takes time to recover from spinal shock.

“After three to four days, if he recovers, we can speak about his chances with muscle use. While he has injured C3 and C4 of the spine, above that, he has a head injury. He is critical, on a ventilator and is not conscious.”

Another 18-year-old woman who suffered a crush injury of the left elbow is under the care of plastic surgeons at the hospital. She is said to be stable and is awaiting further procedure.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, in all, six survivors have been admitted to various Bengaluru hospitals.

At government-run Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics (SGITO) 23-year-old Tanuja and 25-year-old Raja have undergone severe trauma to their limbs. Both the patients are being regularly counselled for their trauma, the doctor said.

Sudhakar visited Tumkur District Hospital to meet 18 patients from the bus accident admitted there.

“Three had fractures, the rest had soft tissue injuries. None life-threatening. So far, six have died in this accident,” he said.

