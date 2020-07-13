This student proves disability is no constraint, scores 85.4% in ICSE boards

The recently held ICSE class 10 exams may have posed a huge challenge for 16-year-old Smera Mehra, but the girl afflicted with cerebral palsy came out in flying colours scoring 85.4%.

The disability by birth has left Smera on a wheelchair, depriving her of seemingly ordinary activities like writing or walking. After assessing her condition, the ICSE board allowed a scribe to take down her answers in the exams.

Cerebral palsy is a neurological condition that restricts movement and balance while the cognitive abilities remain intact.

Though the VIBGYOR schools, where Smera has been studying for the past 10 years, enrolled her in classes for special education, the management and teachers recommended that she should be part of regular learning, convinced by her grasping powers.

The school altered the infrastructure, study materials, and other needs to include her in the regular classes. Smera did everything from taking notes to studying for exams mentally. She was allowed a scribe all through her school life.

Since her condition requires regular therapy to maintain her health condition, the school exempted her from attending daily cases. Her parents copied class notes from her peers with guidance from teachers and the school’s support staff.

“She surprised us with excellent results, despite the obvious constraints,” gushes Smera’s father Sharad Mehra, an IT consultant. “Smera has tremendous enthusiasm for academics, which is showing in the results. She is even more determined to do well in ISC. We are proud.” Smera’s mother Radhika Kochhar is a freelance photographer.