This varsity lets you design your own course

Maharani Cluster University has started a unique exercise to know students’ interest while choosing subjects/courses at the undergraduate level.

A first of its kind in the state, the varsity has prepared a six-page questionnaire to gather students’ feedback. With this, the students can design their course, a combination of subjects to study degree from the academic year 2020-21 at the university.

Special officer of Maharani Cluster University Prof MS Reddy said: “We are gathering the feedback under the liberal education/CBCS format. With this, we will be able to design a syllabus according to their choice.”

The questionnaire, which is both in Kannada and English, has questions like where the student wants to work? What is their goal after graduation? Is it to join the job immediately, or to do higher education or prepare for civil services etc., among many others. The varsity aims to collect feedback from 10,000 students.

“Knowing the interest of students would help us formulate a syllabus that would be job oriented and skill-based,” Prof Reddy added.

The Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women is also carrying out the same exercise.

We are organising a panel discussion with experts from various fields before preparing a questionnaire, the authorities from the institute said.