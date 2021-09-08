Three chain snatchers from Mumbai nabbed in Bengaluru

Three men from Mumbai are accused of robbing several women of their gold chains in Bengaluru.

Police arrested the men, aged between 25 and 30, while investigating a chain-snatching reported by a 43-year-old domestic help named Jayamma.

Jayamma was on her way to work when two men riding a KTM Duke motorbike snatched her mangalya gold chain around 11 am on August 17. CCTV footage showed the men had scooted off towards BTM Layout.

A police team camped in the area and discovered a KTM Duke parked in front of a house on August 30. Police raided the house and caught the two men. Their third accomplice was apprehended later.

Police gave their names as Maxen Prasanna, Mohammed Tariq and Jamal. Sanjaynagar police inspector Balaraju J said the suspects targeted women walking alone.

Prasanna worked in an airline canteen in Mumbai but lost his job during the lockdown. He moved to Bengaluru and started hawking vegetables in BTM Layout along with a friend. He later hit upon the idea of chain-snatching and called Tariq to Bengaluru. Tariq came with Jamal.

The gang borrowed a bike stolen in RT Nagar from a friend and used it in their expeditions.

While Tariq doesn't have a criminal record, Prasanna has been named in 18 cases in Mumbai and Jamal 10.

Police believe the gang had planned to commit chain-snatchings during the Ganesha Chaturthi festival.

The gang's arrest helped the police recover 139 grams of stolen gold chains worth Rs 6.2 lakh. The KTM Duke has also been seized.