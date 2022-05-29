Act tough against parents who give vehicles to minors, Bengaluru schools appeal to police chief

Private schools want the police to take stringent action against parents/vehicle owners who give their vehicles to minor children.

In a representation to the state police chief Praveen Sood, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka urged him to direct the cops to file a suo motu case against vehicle owners or parents who give their vehicles to minor children.

Tragic accident

The request comes after a 16-year-old girl died after being run over by a school bus in southern Bengaluru’s Banashankari on Tuesday. The girl was said to be riding triple on the two-wheeler driven by an underage friend.

The association suggested that parents know it’s illegal to give vehicles to minor kids but were still making the mistake.

“This is a very important issue. The government and the departments concerned should take the necessary action against parents or vehicle owners. The negligence of parents is claiming several lives,” the letter states.

It also called for confiscating the vehicles whenever such incidents take place.

Meanwhile, a fine receipt issued by a civil judge and JMFC court in Belur, Hassan district, is doing the rounds on social media. The receipt is about a Rs 20,000 fine imposed on a vehicle owner for giving the vehicle to a minor.