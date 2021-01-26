Aero India 2021: 2,500 hospital beds, 4 aircraft on standby for medical emergencies

Aeo India 2021: 2,500 hosp beds, 4 aircraft on standby

  Jan 26 2021
Preparations for the upcoming Aero India 2021 at Air force Station Yelahanka, which begins from 3rd February, in Bengaluru on Friday. Credit: DH Photo/ B H Shivakumar

To counter medical-related emergencies at Aero India 2021, the Indian Air Force has mustered a battalion of medical personnel and will keep several aircraft on standby for airlift operations.

Air Commodore Shailendra Sood, Air Officer Commanding, Yelahanka Air Force Station, said 62 hospitals in Bengaluru have been informed to stay on readiness to tackle potential emergency cases.

“The IAF is also in touch with 14 government hospitals and 48 private hospitals to take emergency cases. A total of 2,500 beds have been reserved for Aero India 2021,” he said.

The venue is set to have four medical aid posts staffed by some 26 doctors, including surgeons, cardiologists and medical specialists. The doctors are to be backed up by 46 medical assistants and will five ambulances, including one cardiac van.

Among the hospitals set aside for emergency cases is the Indian Air Force’s Command Hospital with 105 specialists and 500 medical assistants.

The IAF said a comprehensive medical plan has been prepared to address medical issues and the state government has augmented medical resources.

In addition, the air force has also earmarked four aircraft for casualty evacuation, including two Antonov An-32 transport aircraft and two Mil-17 helicopters.

An Indian Air Force source who did not want to be named said aircraft would be required during a serious emergency at the air show that might need immediate care available in specialist IAF medical centres in other parts of India.

