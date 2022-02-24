Ahead of budget, BBMP launches campaign seeking citizens’ inputs

Ahead of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) Budget 2022-23, the civic body, in association with Janaagraha, launched the ‘MyCityMyBudget’ programme to collect citizens’ inputs and suggestions.

This year, the campaign will focus on collecting inputs for the budget with a special focus on footpaths, public toilets, and parks.

Flagging off the initiative, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta appealed to citizens to submit their suggestions.

“We have witnessed higher citizen participation in Bengaluru as compared with other cities. The citizens understand the process and the complexities better when they participate in the budget. It will also help prioritise the civic issues, which can be solved using the existing budget.”

Srinivas Alavilli, citizen activist and head of the civic participation wing of Janaagraha, told DH the ‘MyCityMyBudget’ programme offers an opportunity for the BBMP and citizens to engage with each other at the ward level.

“Over 40 citizen groups came together to collect suggestions in their localities. Last year, BBMP entrusted the ward committees with a budget of Rs 60 lakh to make local decisions and this opened up new frontiers for citizen participation in many wards.”

The programme, started in 2015, has received a good response with over 10,000 inputs collected for the 2021-22 budget.

Citizens can drop suggestions at ‘Budget Bus’, which travels across the city, or at http://mycitymybudget.in. Suggestions are accepted till March 15.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: