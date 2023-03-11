B'luru: Snag forces flight to land mins after takeoff

AIX Connect flight forced to make emergency landing minutes after takeoff from Bengaluru airport

Alternative arrangements have been made for impacted guests, an AIX Connect spokesperson said

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 11 2023, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 14:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Lucknow-bound AIX Connect flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport here 10 minutes after its takeoff due to a technical issue on Saturday, Air Asia authorities said.

According to information received, the flight i5-2472 took off at about 6.45 am on Saturday and was supposed to land by 9 am in Lucknow.

However, it was grounded minutes after the takeoff.

"AIX Connect confirms that i5-2472, scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Lucknow, encountered a minor technical issue and elected to return to Bengaluru," the AIX Connect spokesperson said.

"Alternative arrangements have been made for impacted guests and we are taking steps to minimise impact on other scheduled operations," the spokesperson added.

