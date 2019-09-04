Answer sheets vanish, failed BU students to retake exam

They took the exam in 2016. The results were out after a painful three years, which showed that 10 of them failed.

But the real shock was just around the corner. The failed students applied for a photocopy of their answer scripts (Indian Financial System) but were told by the Bangalore University (BU) that they had been discarded by the authorities! Now, they have to reappear for the exams.

This is the fate of 10 students pursuing BCom from a BU-affiliated college in Channapattana. Now in their final semester, the students received their first semester results recently.

They are paying the price for a mistake by the university authorities because there is no option to apply for re-evaluation as their answer scripts have been discarded by the authorities.

The results were, in fact, declared after repeated requests by the students and college authorities. When the failed students applied for re-evaluation, officials of the university examination section confirmed that the answer scripts of the semester were disposed and that the students have to reappear for the examinations in the next even semester.

Meanwhile, sources from the vice-chancellor’s office told DH that “a communication was made to the students and they are convinced to reappear for the exams”.

The authorities at the examination/evaluation section of the university pointed fingers at the officials who were present during the period and also at the principal of the college concerned.

Prof C Shivaraju, registrar, evaluation of Bangalore University, said, “The delay in announcement of results was because of the mistake by the principal of the college while sending the registration of the students to the university. This had reflected on the results. Despite the students approaching the college authorities, they did not bring it to our notice. Finally, after a year, the principal sent a letter to the university, but the officials failed to look into the matter.”

‘Internal investigation’

“After an internal investigation, it was realised that even we are helpless as the answer scripts were disposed of. It is the policy of the university to discard answer sheets after six months of each exam. A report has also been submitted to the vice chancellor about the same,” explained Shivaraju.