Basavanagudi eatery gutted, no casualties reported

An eatery at Nettakallappa Circle in Basavanagudi was burnt down in a fire accident. No casualties were reported. Police said they have not received a complaint so far.

In the outer area of Sri Kottureshwara Davangere Benne Dosa hotel, staff were preparing dosa and the area was covered by a large tarpaulin. The fire that started rapidly spread through the place. The staff tried to put out the fire but did not succeed.

Customers having food inside the hotel ran out and the fire soon spread to other shops. Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Though it is suspected that the fire could have been caused by an electrical short circuit, a fire and emergency official who visited the spot said the cause could only be determined after putting out the fire and examining the place.