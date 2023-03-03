BBMP Budget 2023-24: Push for transparency in administration

BBMP Budget: Push for transparency in administration

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2023, 02:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 04:36 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The BBMP annual budget has proposed a few administrative reforms to promote transparency in administration. 

In this regard, from the 2023-24 financial year, all incomes, receipts, inter-office transfers and expenses will be covered under the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS). 

The IFMS will, hence, enable the BBMP to prepare accounts on a day-to-day basis. “This will bring complete transparency to the BBMP’s accounting system, and the BBMP’s financials for 2023-24 will be released quarterly,” said Jayaram Raipura, BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance). 

The budget also proposed to mandate the use of e-office software for file movements in all BBMP offices. “At present, e-office access is available only to BBMP officers. This facility will be made available to all BBMP staff in 2023-24," Raipura said.   

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BBMP
Karnataka

