BBMP Budget 2023-24: Push for transparency in administration

The BBMP annual budget has proposed a few administrative reforms to promote transparency in administration.
In this regard, from the 2023-24 financial year, all incomes, receipts, inter-office transfers and expenses will be covered under the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).
The IFMS will, hence, enable the BBMP to prepare accounts on a day-to-day basis. “This will bring complete transparency to the BBMP’s accounting system, and the BBMP’s financials for 2023-24 will be released quarterly,” said Jayaram Raipura, BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance).
The budget also proposed to mandate the use of e-office software for file movements in all BBMP offices. “At present, e-office access is available only to BBMP officers. This facility will be made available to all BBMP staff in 2023-24," Raipura said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report
Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM
Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial
A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly
Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body
New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna
How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II
SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station