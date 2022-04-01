BBMP directs in-situ processing of waste for bulk generators

The BBMP has geared up to enforce in-situ processing of waste for bulk generators (who generate more than 100 kilos of garbage a day) in the city.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, in an order on Wednesday, asked the officials concerned to ensure that the Solid Waste Management bye-laws (March 2020) are enforced effectively.

According to officials, the BBMP is also expecting that the state government will issue a gazette notification on the matter soon.

The order has explained in detail the various categories of bulk waste generators and their responsibilities.

“All bulk waste generators shall ensure segregation of solid waste at source within their premises and facilitate the collection, processing, and disposal as specified in the bye-laws,” the order read.

Further, the BBMP officials have been directed to inspect the premises where waste processing has been implemented and ensure that they abide by the law.

Also, those failing to comply with it could be penalised.

However, in exceptional cases where there are space constraints, the BBMP has allowed the waste generators to entrust the responsibility to authorised waste processors who are certified by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board(KSPCB) and registered with the BBMP.

These waste processing companies are required to file periodic returns to the BBMP with details of their areas of operation, amount of waste collected, and other information.

They will also be responsible to maintain records on the traceability of waste from the collection points to the processing and disposal point.

According to senior BBMP officials, though the bye-laws mandated in-situ waste management, it was not being enforced widely.

“In his recent interactions with BBMP officials, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was particular that decentralisation of solid waste management was the need of the hour and the generators should be made responsible to process the waste they generate,” an official said.

To push towards enforcement of rules, in the future, the BBMP is also planning to make it mandatory for buildings with a maximum area of more than five sq km or estimated waste generation of over 100 kilos to reserve space exclusively for solid waste management on their premises.

