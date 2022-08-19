BBMP installs barricades to manage garbage, residents oppose move

The BBMP has erected barricades on a half-acre plot near HMT Main Road in Jalahalli, which will be used to transfer garbage from auto tippers to bigger vehicles like compactors.

But residents in the vicinity are against the permanent structure, saying the civic body has backtracked on its promise of developing a park on the same plot.

A senior BBMP official said barricades are being put up to ensure visual cleanliness. “So far, we were transferring garbage in full public view. Not many like to see large volumes of garbage and so we are erecting the barricades,” said Nandeesh J R, superintendent engineer of RR Nagar Zone. “The place will be used to only transfer the garbage. No garbage will be left at the spot.”

However, not many residents were convinced.

Residents cry foul

“The BBMP was transferring garbage to bigger vehicles elsewhere. When the plot near our apartment was used, we objected to it. Officials promised us that it would be temporary and the plot would be converted to a park in the future. By putting up barricades, the BBMP wants to create a permanent structure and we opposed it,” said a resident of Brigade Courtyard, which comprises 182 flats.

She opposed the plan saying the plot is next to HMT Main Road, which is already chock-o-block with traffic.

“The garbage tippers will not only cause more traffic jams, but add to groundwater and air pollution. Just putting up a facade does not help. The leachate (contaminated water) flowing from the garbage will pollute the groundwater."