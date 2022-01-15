BBMP shifts traders to decongest markets

BBMP shifts traders to decongest markets

Street vendors near the Kalasipalya market must shift to Silver Jubilee Park Road

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 15 2022, 01:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 02:11 ist
Vendors at at Kalasipalya Market. Credit: DH File Photo

The BBMP on Friday ordered to shift traders from both KR and Kalasipalya markets to decongest crowded areas in the wake of the Omicron spread.

Two days ago, the market wing of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) suggested shifting the traders and urged cooperation from the traders’ association.

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) also recommended shifting some of the traders. The BBMP has now identified bylanes and open areas around these markets to accommodate other vendors.

As per the BBMP order, street vendors in KR Market must shift their business activities to Avenue Road, New Tharagupet Main Road, and Gundappa Road.

Similarly, street vendors near the Kalasipalya market must shift to Silver Jubilee Park Road.

Wholesale traders inside the Kalasipalya market are now allowed to operate only between 3 pm and 3 am. The decision has come into force with immediate effect until further orders, BBMP officials said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Omicron
Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus
BBMP
KR Market
Kalasipalya

What's Brewing

A portable shelter for emergencies

A portable shelter for emergencies

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation

OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation

Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai

Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

 