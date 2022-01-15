BBMP shifts traders to decongest markets

The BBMP on Friday ordered to shift traders from both KR and Kalasipalya markets to decongest crowded areas in the wake of the Omicron spread.

Two days ago, the market wing of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) suggested shifting the traders and urged cooperation from the traders’ association.

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) also recommended shifting some of the traders. The BBMP has now identified bylanes and open areas around these markets to accommodate other vendors.

As per the BBMP order, street vendors in KR Market must shift their business activities to Avenue Road, New Tharagupet Main Road, and Gundappa Road.

Similarly, street vendors near the Kalasipalya market must shift to Silver Jubilee Park Road.

Wholesale traders inside the Kalasipalya market are now allowed to operate only between 3 pm and 3 am. The decision has come into force with immediate effect until further orders, BBMP officials said.

