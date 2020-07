The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has stopped the transfer of officials and staff in view of Covid-19 crisis.

Officers and staff have been deployed on various duties to control the Coronavirus, and at this stage, if any officer or staff is transferred, it will affect the work. So all transfers, which are due, are hereby stopped, said BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar in a circular.