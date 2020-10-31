BBMP unable to trace 3,000 voters eligible for postal ballot

Poll officials and the BBMP are struggling to find more than 3,000 voters from the addresses given in the voters’ list.

The officials had given the postal ballot facility to senior citizens and people with disabilities in the RR Nagar byelections due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

“About 1,400 senior citizens and 100 differently-abled persons have vacated their houses and moved to different constituencies. Poll officials have not been able to track the remaining,” a BBMP official said.

Clarifying, District Electoral Officer and BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said, “About 500 people, including those who have vacated the constituency and others, have expressed that they would personally visit the polling booths to cast their votes. Those who have moved to other areas, but still have their names on the voters’ list, can visit their polling booths and cast the vote.”