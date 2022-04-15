BBMP yet to take stock of old, weak trees ahead of monsoons

Be cautious while venturing out during the pre-monsoon showers as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) may not have taken stock of the old and weak trees.

Over a dozen trees were uprooted on Wednesday even before the arrival of monsoon season. Although the civic body has 21 teams to clear fallen trees and prune weak branches, the city has a history of trees uprooting and branches falling after a spell of gusty rains and wind.

BBMP officials said the civic body has a tree canopy management team for pruning branches or clearing dried or deceased trees.

"We removed tree branches in over 39 places on Wednesday. Whenever there is a complaint from the police or citizens, our team attends to them almost immediately," a senior official of BBMP's forest division said.

Each of the 21 teams comprises seven workers along with a driver and equipment to clear uprooted trees or prune branches.

Thanks to the increase of concretisation around trees, the city records over 1,000 trees getting uprooted every year during the monsoon season. There are times it has caused human injuries too.

