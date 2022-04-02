Bengalureans’ Friday plans ruined by rain, traffic jams

This may not be entirely unfamiliar to Bengalureans, but a downpour and traffic jams ruining their Friday evening plans were frustrating nevertheless.

Cavalcades of high-profile political leaders cruising the city roads caused traffic jams in many parts, especially in the Central Business District (CBD), with the downpour adding to even greater inconvenience.

Traffic and pedestrian movement were halted in junctions for many minutes to give way to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s convoy, with many struggling to get to their destination unable to locate alternative routes suggested by the authorities.

By evening, the outbound traffic increased as many were leaving the city for the festival weekend.

Combined with rain, slow-moving traffic was found on Ballari Road, Tumakuru Road, Old Airport Road, Goraguntepalya junction, Malleswaram, and other parts of the CBD.

Caught in the peak-hour traffic between 5 pm and 5.30 pm, homebound pedestrians and motorists were caught in the traffic jam for 20 minutes near Minsk Square as traffic movement was restricted for Shah’s convoy. Pedestrians, especially those with infants and toddlers, took shelter under the roof of the Cubbon Park metro station as it began to drizzle in between.

After a sunny morning, cloudy weather had set in by afternoon and unleashed showers by evening. Meteorologists at IMD-Bengaluru said rain occurred in the state due to changes in the wind direction and upper air cyclonic circulation in Uttar Pradesh and the Bay of Bengal regions. The city might also receive light rains on Saturday.

