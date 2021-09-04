Bengalureans hire coracle to cross craters-filled road, plant paddy saplings

Upset over the prolonged delay in repairing the craters, potholes-dotted Anjanapura Main Rod, off Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, citizens on Saturday morning hired a coracle to cross the road as a symbolic protest against the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and BJP MLA from Bangalore South M Krishnappa.

The residents living along the road have been demanding better road and street lights for years. When their repeated pleas and petition failed to serve any purpose, the citizens led by the Change Makers of Kanakapura Road-a Resident Welfare Association in the locality took to online campaign.

Stepping up their protest and determined not to rest till they get the attention of the leaders, residents got together and hired a coracle to cross the road. With the incessant rains that lashed the city a few days ago, the 6.8-km stretch dotted with huge craters was filled with 2 to 3 feet of water, making it even more worse for the citizens to commute. Despite the Metro running a few metres away, the residents were unable to traverse on the road.

Registering their dissent against the system, men offered coracle ride to cross the road at a cost of Rs 20 per person and announced that the money would be donated to the BDA if finances were constraint for the civic body.

Senior citizens, women and children from the surrounding areas planted paddy saplings in the slushy muddy puddle. “It is no wonder that even if these saplings become ready for harvest, the road will remain in the same condition,” a resident said.

Caught off guard by the sudden protest by the residents, MLA M Krishnappa immediately arrived at the spot and tried to pacify the crowd. Pointing at the pending cable works undertaken by the KPTCL and Bescom Krishnappa said, “The road was constantly dug up by various agencies one after another which lead to the delay. Two days ago, I held a meeting with BDA Chairperson SR Vishwanath and Commissioner. A total of Rs 25 crore fund was approved for the toad repair. Work will begin from Wednesday and completed within two months.”