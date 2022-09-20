Bengaluru: 11-month-old baby dies in car accident

An 11-month-old infant died and four others sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in crashed into a coconut tree on Saturday evening. The car driver lost control near Kabbalu-Channapatna Road near Akkur in the Ramanagara district.

The child, Hitha R Gowda, was the only daughter of Ramachandra, a resident of Sunkadakatte and employed as a machine operator at a private firm, and Lakshmi, a homemaker. Police identified the injured as Hitha’s maternal aunt Pooja and her friends Harshitha, Sameer, and Vinod.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said Sameer, who drove the car, had fractures to his legs. The other three escaped with minor injuries.

The injured went to Kabbalu for the birthday party of Pooja’s childhood friend Nagaraju’s nephew. They had taken Hitha along. Sameer lost control of the vehicle near BV Palya Lake as the group was returning to the city. The car plunged into a roadside coconut grove and slammed into a tree.

Hitha, who had severe head injuries, was shifted to a private hospital along with the others. She was later taken to Nimhans where she died around 11 am Sunday. She did not respond to treatment. Akkur police registered a case against Sameer based on Pooja’s complaint.

"We have seized the car and are waiting for Sameer to recover from his injuries for further action," a police officer said.