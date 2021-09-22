Bengaluru apartment fire: Panic calls, WhatsApp alerts came to the rescue

Some residents of the Ashrith Aspire apartment ran out after hearing a loud sound, most others evacuated after receiving frantic phone calls and WhatsApp messages. There was a scramble to get the pets to safety.

Naveen, an eyewitness, said: “Initially a few of us who were at the apartment came to the corridors and ensured that all women, elders and children are taken to a safety point.”

Karthik, another resident, said: “Alert messages were sent out in the apartment group and calls were made to get people out. A few residents had pets at home and all of them were safely brought down amid the increasing smoke and heat.”

A few ran into neighbouring homes and fetched water to douse the fire.

When they gave up

“We tried our level best by sourcing water to douse the fire. But the fire was spreading fast, and a thick cloud of smoke engulfed us. It was then that we all gave it up and rushed out,” another resident recalled. All the floors, according to residents, have been secured with fire extinguishers. Each floor has four firefighting devices.

