Bengaluru DRM office shut after official tests positive for COVID-19

The office of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the South Western Railway has been shut down for a day after an official at the Hebbal Railway station tested positive for coronavirus.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma told DH that the official worked at a senior position in the Hebbal station and had come to the Railways hospital on Wednesday to get a check-up for a knee-related problem.

"At the Railways hospital, he was advised to undergo an operation at a private hospital. Prior to the operation, the private hospital tested him for COVID-19 and he was found positive," Verna told DH.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The DRM further said that 15 persons at the Railways hospital who came in touch with the official have also been tested. The results of those 15 persons along those of the patient's family members are expected on Saturday.

"The official remained asymptomatic throughout," the DRM added.

After a communucation was issued to the DRM office on Thursday, the premises are to remain closed for Friday. The Chief Heath Officer of the Railways hospital was also asked to initiate disinfection work.