Bengaluru: Ex-serviceman dies after car knocks him down on footpath

A car driver ran over five pedestrians in Kodigehalli, North Bengaluru, late on Sunday night, killing a 59-year-old man and wounding four others, police said.

Ravishankar Rao, who worked as a security guard for Squad India Secure Service Private Limited, was on the footpath near a restaurant on Kodigehalli Main Road at 11.45 pm on October 10. Two of his colleagues — Manjunath S V, 42, and Naveen Kumar, 32 — accompanied him. Suddenly, a car (number KA 01/MD 0634) drove up on the footpath, hitting all those standing there and ramming a two-wheeler.

Rao suffered a head injury after being struck by the car while Manjunath and Kumar sustained grievous wounds. Rao later died at Medstar Speciality Hospital in Sahakarnagar. Manjunath and Kumar are currently undergoing treatment at Aster CMI Hospital.

Two restaurant employees, Raghu and Prakash, suffered minor injuries and have been admitted to Medstar Speciality Hospital. The car driver, Poovaiah B, 29, also suffered minor injuries and has been admitted to the same hospital.

Rao was a former serviceman and lived with his wife and children in Virupakshanagar near Tindlu.

Poovaiah hails from Kadaga, near Madikeri, and is a real-estate businessman. In Bengaluru, he lives in Dasarahalli. At the time of the accident, he was headed towards Ballari Road from Kodigehalli. The Hebbal traffic police have booked him for causing death by negligence and rash and negligent driving. They will arrest him once he recovers.