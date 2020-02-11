Bengaluru: Fire breaks out at hotel in Kormangala, one critical out of 11

Eleven people suffered burn injuries and two are said to be critical after a fire broke out due to a short circuit and led to a cylinder blast at a hotel in Koramangala on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at Sardarji Londonwaley hotel situated in I Block Koramangala. Hotel staffer Rajan (30) had major burn injuries and his condition is said to be critical and nine others were rushed to a private hospital. Koramangala police said that major disaster averted as cylinder blast took place after everybody came out of the hotel.

Isha Pant DCP (south-east) said that The Sardaar Ji Londonwaley hotel situated on the first floor, there are Ambur Biryani and Bombay Kulfi and pan shop on the ground floor. The hotel is decorated with bamboo. Around 7:20 pm there was a short circuit on the ground floor and later it spread to the first floor, due to this the two cylinders kept in the kitchen exploded. The staff and customers ran out of the building. The staff of Sardarji Londonwaley hotel was struck in the hotel but they were rescued by the police, and fire and emergency service officials. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused off the fire in one hour.

She further added that a complaint will be registered against the hotel owner for not installing the fire safety measures and action would be initiated against him, she added.