Bengaluru gets Rs 6,000 cr boost for infrastructure; plan to decongest Hebbal Junction

With the Bengaluru civic polls looming, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved a Rs 6,000 crore boost to the city’s infrastructure along with a grand plan to address mobility issues at the notorious Hebbal junction.

Briefing reporters, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said that Bengaluru will get Rs 6,000 crore over three years under the Chief Minister's Amrit Nagarotthana scheme. "The city will get Rs 2,000 crore every year," he said.

The funds will be used for development of basic infrastructure in the city. This will be in addition to the works already taken up by the BBMP, Madhuswamy said.

Separately, Madhuswamy unveiled the government's "vision" to ease traffic flow at the Hebbal junction, which connects the city to the airport. The plan also involves interventions aimed at KR Puram and Tumakuru Road where vehicular density is nightmarish.

Also read: Layoff fears loom as Bengaluru businesses brace for curfew jolt

Various civic agencies of the city have been directed to come up with a master plan. "The BMRCL has already started a comprehensive study to ease the flow of traffic at Hebbal junction and to increase its capacity based on projected traffic density for the year 2051," Madhuswamy said, adding that the BBMP, BDA, BMTC and other parastatal agencies will pitch in.

Preliminarily, the government has listed 12 projects that mainly involve increasing the number of traffic lanes at key points. "The cost of all these projects are yet to be estimated. The required funds for the project will be sanctioned in the next budget," Madhuswamy said.

As per the proposal being explored, three flyovers are planned along Ballari Road to increase the number of lanes from Bengaluru city to the airport from three to five on either side.

A three-lane underpass from Tumakuru Road to KR Puram, two-lane flyover from KR Puram towards the city centre, two-lane flyover from KR Puram towards airport, widening the service road from aiport to KR Puram from two lane to three, widening KR Puram-Tumakuru road to four lanes among other initiatives have been planned.

An elevated circular skywalk is also proposed near the busy Banashankari metro station intersection that has a bus stand, the Banashankari temple and the market. The skywalk will help pedestrians and ease the movement of BMTC buses at the busy junction, Madhuswamy said.

In another decision, the Cabinet gave administrative approval to procure 300 electric buses for the city at the cost of Rs 100 crore.

Check out DH's latest videos: