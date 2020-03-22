Bengaluru: Janta Curfew to continue, prohibitory orders from 9 pm to 12 am on Sunday

COVID-19: Sec 144 in B'luru till 12 am on Sunday

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 22 2020, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 19:47 ist
Police in respective jurisdictions were instructed to make announcements to tell people to stay at home.  (Credit: DH Photo)

To take Janata Curfew further, prohibitory orders have been imposed from 9 pm to 12 pm on Sunday. 

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that, soon after the Janata curfew ends at 9 pm today, there are chances that more people will come out in groups and start roaming around unnecessarily, two and more than two persons gathering at a place is prohibited. Shops will be closed. 

The prohibitory orders are imposed to make this Janata Curfew successful. If people come out in large numbers it will further lead to possible spread of the infection. 

Police in respective jurisdictions were instructed to make announcements to tell people to stay at home. 

Rao further thanked the people of Bengaluru for staying at home and making Janata Curfew successful and being hygienic and joining hands in stopping coronavirus from spreading.

